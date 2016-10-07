Oct 7 Custodian Reit Plc :

* Says acquired a 44,643 sq ft distribution unit on Heartlands Business Park, Daventry

* Says unit is let to Cummins Limited on a lease expiring on July 15 2019

* Purchase price of 3.08 mln stg was funded from co's existing debt facilities, resulting in net gearing increasing to 23.1 pct loan to value

* Says current passing rent is 221,045 stg per annum reflecting a net initial yield of 6.75 pct