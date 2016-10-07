BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 NMDC Ltd
* Total iron ore production upto Sept of 13.93 million tonnes; sales of 15.83 million tonnes Source text: bit.ly/2dz4084 Further company coverage:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct