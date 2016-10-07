BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Oct 7 Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures:
* India auto industry body exec says "rising prices of some commodities is an area of concern"
* India auto industry body exec says "uncertainty due to various shifts in policies in India affecting carmakers' capital expenditure plans"
* India auto industry body exec says passenger vehicles sales to grow in double digit this fiscal year, surpassing initial expectations
* India auto industry body exec says expect passenger vehicle growth in second half of year to be 10 percent; first half growth was 12 percent (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: