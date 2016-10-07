Oct 7 Starbreeze AB :

* Första AP-fonden acquires shares from Starbreeze Chairman Michael Hjorth

* Första AP-Fonden bought an additional 1,850,000 B shares in Starbreeze from Michael Hjorth, Chairman of Board

* Together with shares purchased earlier in September as well as additional purchases made in relation to the directed share issue, Första AP-fonden will hold 25,513,889 shares representing 9.3 % of the capital and 3.2 % of the votes in Starbreeze Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)