BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 Caperio Holding AB
* Caperio enters into agreement called Partnership for strategic license management with city of Malmö
* Agreement runs for 3 + 1 year, generates revenue of about 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.77 million) per year
* Agreement came into effect on Oct. 3 ($1 = 8.6601 Swedish crowns)
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd