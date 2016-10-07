BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
* Trading Statement
* HEPS will increase 20-25 pct to 79.94-83.28 cents per share for 26 weeks ended 28 August 2016
* Says will deliver another improved financial performance for first half of 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: