BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 Crunchfish AB IPO-CHRUNCH.ST:
* Says has applied for listing of company's shares on Nasdaq First North
* Offer is directed to general public in Sweden and includes 4 million newly issued shares
* Price per share amounts to 15 Swedish crowns per share
* Preliminary first day of trading on Nasdaq First North is Nov. 11
* At full subscription of new shares company receives 60 million Swedish crowns ($6.93 million) before issue expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6554 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd