Oct 7 Alejasamochodowa.Pl SA :

* Signs a deal for the delivery of car parts to Russia-based contractor

* The estimated contract value with the contractor at 1.0 million zlotys ($259,600) over 1 year, profit for Alejasamochodowa.pl at 0.1 million zlotys