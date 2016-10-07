BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Alejasamochodowa.Pl SA :
* Signs a deal for the delivery of car parts to Russia-based contractor
* The estimated contract value with the contractor at 1.0 million zlotys ($259,600) over 1 year, profit for Alejasamochodowa.pl at 0.1 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8524 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: