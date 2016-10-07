BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Kwantas Corporation Bhd
* September palm kernel prodution 2,857.77 MT; september crude palm kernel oil production 2,709.45 MT
* September ffb production 54,080.73 MT; september crude palm oil production 11,105.41 MT
* September palm kernel expeller production 3,410.58 MT
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share