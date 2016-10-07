Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Steel Strips Wheels:

* Steel Strips Wheels says SSWL bags record caravan wheels order

* Steel Strips Wheels says order for supplying 115000 wheels in 6 months

* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says order for supply of caravan steel wheels for EU trailer market

* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says orders will be executed from co's Chennai plants with shipments starting from November 2016

