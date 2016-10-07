BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
* Steel Strips Wheels:
* Steel Strips Wheels says SSWL bags record caravan wheels order
* Steel Strips Wheels says order for supplying 115000 wheels in 6 months
* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says order for supply of caravan steel wheels for EU trailer market
* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says orders will be executed from co's Chennai plants with shipments starting from November 2016
