BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 IDBI Bank :
* IDBI Bank clarifies on news item "Bid to get stalled selloff moving again government to retain majority to push IDBI"
* Confirm that bank has not so far received any offical communication from Government of India
* Matter has not been discussed by the board Source text: bit.ly/2dx8nle
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct