Oct 7 Deepak Nitrite Ltd:

* Says closure order may result in loss of production for about 7 days of unit II at Hyderabad

* Co is having consent order for operation of unit II which is valid up to July 31, 2021

* Temporary closure of production at Unit-II shall not have any material impact on performance of co