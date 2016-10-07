BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Deepak Nitrite Ltd:
* Says closure order may result in loss of production for about 7 days of unit II at Hyderabad
* Co is having consent order for operation of unit II which is valid up to July 31, 2021
* Temporary closure of production at Unit-II shall not have any material impact on performance of co Source text: (bit.ly/2cYDW3k) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct