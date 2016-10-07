BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Oct 7 South Indian Bank Ltd:
* Sept-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus 933.8 million rupees last year
* Sept-quarter interest earned 14.50 billion rupees versus 14.05 billion rupees last year
* Sept-quarter percentage of net NPA 2.77% versus 2.89 % last quarter
* Sept-quarter percentage of gross NPA 3.96% versus 3.96 % last quarter
* Sept-quarter provisions 1.28 billion rupees versus 674.7 million rupees last year
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion