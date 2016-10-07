Oct 7 UK's Office of Communications(Ofcom):

* Determined there are reasonable grounds for believing that KCOM contravened general condition 3.1(c) from Feb. 25 2009 to 28 dec 2015

* KCOM now has an opportunity to make representations to Ofcom

* Reasonable grounds for believing KCOM failed to take sufficient measures to maintain uninterrupted telephone access to emergency services Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2d7YJop] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)