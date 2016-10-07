BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd
* Felda Engineering Services accepted letter of award dated 30th september 2016 issued by msm johor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of msm
* Loa for a contract sum of 18.3 million rgt under a guaranteed maximum price (excluding goods and services tax) Source text (bit.ly/2dRgWJP) Further company coverage:
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: