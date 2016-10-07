BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Future Market Networks:
* Crawford Bayley & Co advocates intimated co of winding up petition filed against co
* Company is having counter claims against the petitioner to said winding up petition
* Co shall contest the petition before high court
* Alleged claims in winding up petition have already been denied and/or disputed by co in previous occasions Source text: bit.ly/2d81vdt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct