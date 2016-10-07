Oct 7 Fortis Healthcare:

* Fortis Healthcare Ltd says Fortis Healthcare International Limited, has agreed to accept a term loan of SGD 165 million from consortium of bankers (Singapore).

* Fortis Healthcare Ltd says Fortis Healthcare Limited being the holding company has agreed to provide corporate guarantee for the said credit facility. Source text: bit.ly/2cWxwqf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)