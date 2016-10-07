BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
* Nila Infrastructures Ltd:
* Nila Infrastructures Ltd says got a work oder for EPC contract worth 435.1 million rupees
* Nila Infra Ltd says got a work oder from Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
* Nila Infrastructures Ltd says order for for construction of PMC office building at Adani Shantigram, located on S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad. Source text: (bit.ly/2e8h2ve) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct