Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Nila Infrastructures Ltd:

* Nila Infrastructures Ltd says got a work oder for EPC contract worth 435.1 million rupees

* Nila Infra Ltd says got a work oder from Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

* Nila Infrastructures Ltd says order for for construction of PMC office building at Adani Shantigram, located on S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad.