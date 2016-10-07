BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd
* Expects to record a significant decrease in its net loss for six months ended 30 september 2016
* Expected result due to significant less impairment loss and fair value losses on short term and long term equity investments as at 30 sept Source (bit.ly/2dJQwYy) Further company coverage:
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: