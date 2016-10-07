BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes announces September 2016 rig counts
* International rig count for September 2016 was 934 down 3 from 937 counted in August 2016
* International offshore rig count for September 2016 was 221, down 7 from 228 counted in August 2016
* Average Canadian rig count for September 2016 was 141, up 12 from 129 counted in August 2016
* Average U.S. Rig count for September 2016 was 509, up 28 from 481 counted in August 2016
* Worldwide rig count for September 2016 was 1,584, up 37 from 1,547 counted in August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent