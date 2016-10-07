BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 Norcom Information Technology AG :
* Premium automotive manufacturer intends to license the big data solution Eagle from Norcom
* Scope of the project amounts to about 5 million euros ($5.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd