BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 IRB Infrastructure Developers:
* IRB Infrastructure Developers says got letter from MSRDC on termination of concession agreement for mumbai pune phase 2 project
* IRB Infrastructure Developers says will continue to have toll collection rights till Aug 09, 2019
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct