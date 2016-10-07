Oct 7 Ekokogeneracja SA :

* Files motion to court for opening accelerated arrangement proceedings

* Says the subject of the accelerated arrangement proceedings will be restructuring the company's obligations, including the company's obligations arising from series A and B bonds and bank loans as well as claims under guaranteed by the company bonds issued by WGE Development Sp. z o.o., among others