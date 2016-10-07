BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Moleculin Biotech Inc
* Has secured an agreement with Dermin Sp. Zo. O. ("Dermin") to utilize Dermin's supply of Annamycin for its upcoming clinical trial
* Agreement reached allows company to utilize Annamycin in upcoming clinical trials rather than having to produce new Annamycin for own use
* Expanded clinical trials on Annamycin by first half of 2017
* Company plans to begin expanded clinical trials on Annamycin by first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent