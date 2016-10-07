BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Corridor Resources Inc
* Entered Financial Hedge For Period From December 1, 2016 To March 31, 2017 For 2,500 mmbtu Per Day Of Natural Gas Production
* Partially Shut-In Its Natural Gas Production In September
* Intends To Continue Such Partial Shut-In Until End Of November 2016
* Corridor Enters Into Financial Hedge
* Revised its Guidance From Guidance Previously Provided On May 12, 2016 And September 16, 2016
* Financial Hedge For 2,500 mmbtu Per Day Of Natural Gas Production At A Fixed Price Of $US6.50/mmbtu
* Sees Average Daily Natural Gas Production 5.9 mmscfpd For Period From April 1, 2016 To March 31, 2017
* Revised Guidance To Reflect Decision To Partially Shut-In Production And Enter Into A Financial Hedge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent