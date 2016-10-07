Oct 7 Corridor Resources Inc

* Entered Financial Hedge For Period From December 1, 2016 To March 31, 2017 For 2,500 mmbtu Per Day Of Natural Gas Production

* Partially Shut-In Its Natural Gas Production In September

* Intends To Continue Such Partial Shut-In Until End Of November 2016

* Corridor Enters Into Financial Hedge

* Revised its Guidance From Guidance Previously Provided On May 12, 2016 And September 16, 2016

* Financial Hedge For 2,500 mmbtu Per Day Of Natural Gas Production At A Fixed Price Of $US6.50/mmbtu

* Sees Average Daily Natural Gas Production 5.9 mmscfpd For Period From April 1, 2016 To March 31, 2017

* Revised Guidance To Reflect Decision To Partially Shut-In Production And Enter Into A Financial Hedge