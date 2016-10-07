BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
Oct 7 HMV Digital China Group Ltd
* Ho Gilbert Chi Hang has been appointed as an executive director
* Chau Sai Ho Charles has resigned as an executive director of company
* Appointed Li Mau as an executive director and co- chairman of company
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman