BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Excel Crop Care:
* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan now promotoers of co holding 44.98 percent of co's paid up share capital
* Shroff Family cease to be promoter of the co with immediate effect
* Dipesh Shroff resigned as managing director; Chetan Shah appointed as MD with immediate effect
* Co becomes unit of Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan Source text: bit.ly/2e8LXry Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct