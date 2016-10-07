Oct 7 Excel Crop Care:

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan now promotoers of co holding 44.98 percent of co's paid up share capital

* Shroff Family cease to be promoter of the co with immediate effect

* Dipesh Shroff resigned as managing director; Chetan Shah appointed as MD with immediate effect

* Co becomes unit of Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan