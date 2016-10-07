Oct 7 Dalmia Bharat Ltd:

* Dalmia Bharat Ltd says gets members' nod for issue,allotment of convertible securities worth up to 30 billion rupees

* Dalmia Bharat Ltd says gets members' nod for issue,allotment of NCDs worth up to 10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dXlKJo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)