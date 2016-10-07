Oct 7 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc:
* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc prepares for Hurricane
Matthew and highlights strength of catastrophe reinsurance
program
* "While only a preliminary estimate, based on what we see
now, estimated losses could be approximately $500 million"
* "Estimated loss scenario appears more favorable than 24
hours ago based on Hurricane Matthew's most recent trajectory"
* 2016-2017 reinsurance program provides first event
coverage up to $1.9 billion in Florida
* Preliminary estimate of losses "well within" company's
$1.9 billion catastrophe reinsurance coverage tower
* "Projected losses could be substantially lower than
estimated loss guidance of $500 million"
