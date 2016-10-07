BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
Oct 7 Dolnoslaskie Centrum Developerskie SA (formerly Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA) :
* Announces strategy for 2016-2020
* Expects positive net profit in 2017
* Sees 2018 revenue of at least 43 million zlotys ($11.2 million)
* Sees 2018 net profit of at least 12.9 million zlotys
* Plans to enter new markets as of 2019
* Plans to invest in land and issue bonds for financing of its housing estate construction project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8350 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rxfmPG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)