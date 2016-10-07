Oct 7 Mercator Medical SA :

* After registration of the company's capital increase via issue of series G shares, stake held in Mercator Medical by Anabaza Ltd has lowered to 54.97 percent from 66.42 percent

* The number of the company's shares held by Anabaza Ltd has not changed and amounts to 5,740,923 shares