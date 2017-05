Oct 7 Tesco Kipa :

* Q2 revenue of 654.9 million lira ($214.69 million) versus 610.4 million lira year ago

* Q2 net loss of 35.9 million lira versus loss of 77.6 million lira year ago

* Financial statement covers the 3 months period of June 1, 2016 - Aug 30, 2016 and the same period for the previous year

