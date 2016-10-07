BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
Oct 7 Binary Helix SA :
* Satus Venture Sp. z o.o. sp.k. FKZ sp. k. (Satus Venture FKZ) raises its stake in company to 10.63 percent via acquisition of 550,000 shares of company
* Prior to transaction Satus Venture FKZ held 1 share of Binary Helix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rxfmPG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)