Oct 7 Binary Helix SA :

* Satus Venture Sp. z o.o. sp.k. FKZ sp. k. (Satus Venture FKZ) raises its stake in company to 10.63 percent via acquisition of 550,000 shares of company

* Prior to transaction Satus Venture FKZ held 1 share of Binary Helix