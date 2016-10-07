BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd
* Says allotted ncds aggregating to 1 billion rupees to two investors of company Source text: bit.ly/2cWAV8t Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct