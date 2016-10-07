BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd
* Smart holdings ltd- purchaser has agreed to purchase entire issued share capital of target for a total aggregate consideration of HK$32mln
* Company, as vendor, and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
* It is estimated that a gain of approximately HK$7.5 million will be booked by company as a result of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: