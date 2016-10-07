BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 Schwabenverlag AG :
* Sold its own property at the Nicolaus-Otto-Strasse
* Selling price amounts to eur 3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd