BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 MT Educare Ltd:
* MT Educare Ltd says ties up debt of 150 million rupees
* MT Educare Ltd says promoters offer 3.3 million shares as security Source text: bit.ly/2dzIUX4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct