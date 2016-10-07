BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 JSW Steel Ltd:
* Has been declared as preferred bidder in 5 mines in auctions for category C mines conducted by state government of Karnataka
* Estimated resources in these 5 mines are around 111 million tones Source text: bit.ly/2dE4aKN
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct