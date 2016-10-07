Oct 7 UK Financial Investments Limited :
* UKFI announce trading plan in Lloyds Banking Group
* Intention to sell shares in Lloyds Banking Group Plc
through a trading plan
* UK Financial Investments Limited says trading plan will
commence today and will terminate no later than 6 October 2017
* Under trading plan, Morgan Stanley will have full
discretion to effect a measured and orderly sell down of shares
in company on behalf of HMT
* HMT has instructed Morgan Stanley that up to, but no more
than, 15 pct of aggregate total trading volume in co may be sold
over duration of trading plan
* Sales intended over next twelve months through a
pre-arranged trading plan that will be managed by Morgan Stanley
& Co. International Plc
* Says HMT currently owns approximately 6.5 billion ordinary
shares in company, which represents approximately 9.1 pct of
issued share capital
* Goldman Sachs International is acting as privatisation
strategy adviser to UKFI
* Shares may not be sold under trading plan below a certain
price per share that UKFI and HMT have determined represents
fair value currently
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)