Oct 7 Clovis Oncology Inc :

* Prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date is February 23, 2017

* Clovis Oncology presents efficacy and safety data from new drug application (NDA) population for Rucaparib in the treatment of advanced mutant BRCA ovarian cancer at 2016 ESMO congress

* European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) submission planned for Q4 2016