BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Alcobra Ltd :
* FDA indicated in letter that clinical hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings
* FDA letter did not reference any clinical safety data observed in measure study or in previous human studies with MDX
* Division recommended that alcobra schedule a meeting to discuss a plan to collect additional human safety data in its development program
* Fda indicated that hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings in long-term animal studies with metadoxine
* Received written full clinical hold notice from division of psychiatry products of u.s. Food and drug administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent