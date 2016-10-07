BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
Oct 7 Ansaldo STS SpA :
* Signs contract worth 88 million euros ($98.32 million) with STIB (Societe des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles) for automatization of lines 1 and 5, as part of the modernization programme of the Brussels metro
* The framework agreement includes also optional lines 2 and 6
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman