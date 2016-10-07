Oct 7 Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Signs contract worth 88 million euros ($98.32 million) with STIB (Societe des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles) for automatization of lines 1 and 5, as part of the modernization programme of the Brussels metro

* The framework agreement includes also optional lines 2 and 6