Oct 7 Faze Three Ltd:

* Faze Three Ltd says to consider allotment of 8.1 million shares on preferential basis to non promoter investors.

* Faze Three Ltd says to consider allotment of 3 million convertible equity warrants on preferential basis to promoter/ promoter group. Source text: bit.ly/2dzQ1ig Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)