BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Faze Three Ltd:
* Faze Three Ltd says to consider allotment of 8.1 million shares on preferential basis to non promoter investors.
* Faze Three Ltd says to consider allotment of 3 million convertible equity warrants on preferential basis to promoter/ promoter group. Source text: bit.ly/2dzQ1ig Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct