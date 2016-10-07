BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Full House Resorts Inc :
* Full house resorts announces commencement of rights offering
* Net proceeds will be used to partially fund approximately $10 million of growth projects at existing properties
* Commenced a $5 million rights offering
* Expects to distribute non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of company's common stock for $1.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent