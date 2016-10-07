BRIEF-RFM says it sold 3.3 mln treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Sports Direct International Plc :
* FY17 guidance update
* If GBP/USD rate is 1.20 on average for remainder of fy17, then negative impact on company's fy17 underlying ebitda expectation would be in order of a further £20m
* Extreme currency movements overnight resulted in crystallisation of rate at 1.19, resulting in negative impact of about £15m on fy17 underlying ebitda expectation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3