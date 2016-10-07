BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Kite Pharma Inc :
* Kite Pharma Inc says encouraged that complete remission rate of 43 percent in phase 1 portion of study continues through month 12
* Co plans to report additional data on durability of response to KTE-C19 from phase 2 portion of ZUMA-1 in 2017
* Month follow-up data from ZUMA-1 phase 1 at the european society for medical oncology (ESMO) annual congress
* Kte-C19 related adverse events consisted predominantly of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity which were generally reversible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent