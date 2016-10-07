BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
Oct 7 WE Holdings Ltd
* Entered into a convertible loan agreement and a direct loan agreement with Jubilee Industries Holdings ltd.( "borrower")
* Company has extended to borrower a total loan amount of up to us$16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rxfmPG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)