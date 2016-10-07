Oct 7 Fitch:

* Morocco ratings affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable

* Expect Morocco's external and fiscal deficits to continue to improve over the coming years, supported by low energy prices

* Stable outlook reflects expectation public finance reforms will proceed, while fiscal,current account deficits to decline over few years

* Expect growth performance in morocco to remain vulnerable to volatility in agricultural sector, external demand fluctuations from Europe post Brexit Source text - (bit.ly/2dRxQTl)