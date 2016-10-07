Oct 7 DS Healthcare Group Inc:

* Previous statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2014, statements for 1st three quarters of FY ended Dec. 31, 2014, Dec. 31, 2015 not to be relied upon

* Conclusion relates to correcting accounting treatment in adjustments which CFO, independent accounting firm became aware during audit

* Previously issued financial statements should not be relied upon because of errors identified in such financial statements - SEC filing

* As a result of the determination, company will restate its financial statements

* Restated audited financial statements for FY ended dec 31, 2014 to be in form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015

* Restatements to also be reflected in restated unaudited financial statements in amended form 10-Q's for 1st three quarters of FY ended Dec. 31, 2015