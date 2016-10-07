Oct 7 Mobyt SpA :

* Moat Italy Bidco tender offer on the share capital of Mobyt to run from Oct. 10, included, to Oct. 28, included

* Moat Italy Bidco, which is a vehicle company attributable to HgCapital, increased its stake in Mobyt to 85.3 percent on Oct. 4

* HgCapital via its vehicle company acquired a 81.8 percent stake in Mobyt on Aug. 11 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)